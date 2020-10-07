Man charged with attempted murder after 3 women struck by car

A 45-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he struck his ex-girlfriend and two others with his car last week in northwest Las Vegas, according to his arrest report.

Styron Harrison (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Styron Harrison was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. About 11:30 a.m. that day, a 911 caller reported that Harrison had battered a woman, then about five minutes later the caller reported the man had “ran someone over with a vehicle,” according to Harrison’s arrest report.

When Las Vegas police arrived at the home near Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard, officers found three people who had been struck by a car — Harrison’s ex-girlfriend, along with the woman’s neighbor and 67-year-old roommate, the report said.

Harrison’s ex-girlfriend told police that the 45-year-old showed up at her home, started yelling at her and dragged her by her hair. He then hit her with a piece of wood and threw a large rock toward her head, the report said.

He briefly drove away while the woman’s roommate, her neighbor and her neighbor’s friend came outside to “treat her injuries,” the report said. About five minutes later, while the group was still in the driveway, Harrison drove back, and they told him they had called the police.

“Harrison reversed his vehicle a short distance, then drove the car forward into the driveway at a high rate of speed,” striking three of the women standing in the driveway, the report said.

The man’s ex-girlfriend said she tried to run up the driveway away from Harrison’s car, but she was struck and was “pinned between Harrison’s vehicle and her residence,” the report said. She suffered several broken ribs, road rash, bruising and internal bleeding.

The woman’s roommate had a broken leg and fractured knee, while the neighbor suffered “deep muscle bruising” and internal bleeding. None of the women suffered life-threatening injuries.

Harrison has previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a 2013 shooting. He was convicted of shooting his neighbor with a shotgun on Fourth of July 2013, causing the man to likely lose full use of the arm, according to court records.

In connection with last week’s attack, Harrison is charged with three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer and endangering other persons or property, court records show. He remained in jail on Wednesday without bail.

On Tuesday, he was charged in a separate case with gross misdemeanor counts of destroying the property of another and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, court records show. Further details of that case were not immediately available.

He is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in the active attempted murder case on Oct. 20.

