Man charged with attempted murder after choking incident

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her boyfriend allegedly choked her outside a west Las Vegas Valley house, according to police documents.

Metropolitan Police Department accused Christopher Allan Wood, 41, of pulling her hair and choking her despite repeated officer commands for him to stop, an arrest report shows. Prosecutors charged Wood on Monday with attempted murder, attempted burglary and two different domestic battery counts.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 1900 block of Sirocco Court, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, about a man trying to break into a home, Wood’s arrest report said. An arriving officer found a man and a woman on the ground in the backyard.

The officer said he saw Wood choking her and pulling out her hair, the report read.

“Get your hands off of her,” the officer told him multiple times.

The officer then kicked Wood in the face, the report said, and he let go of her. Wood was then arrested.

Police started chest compressions when they realized the woman wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, per the arrest report.

Wood told police she was choking on food and he was trying to help her. The report indicates a nurse examined her injuries and determined there was no throat or airway obstruction.

