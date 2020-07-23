Man charged with battery has 4 prior convictions in Las Vegas

A man with four prior convictions was charged with battery again this month after Las Vegas police said he beat multiple people, including his father, for not visiting him in jail.

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andy Hernandez, 29, was arrested July 5 after police said he hit a woman with a closed fist, bit another woman on the arm, beat a third woman and hit his dad over the head with a remote control multiple times, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Hernandez was charged July 8 with four counts of battery, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Hernandez’s father required at least four stitches in the back of his head, paramedics told police at the time.

Police said he went to see his father because he was upset the family didn’t visit him while he was in jail. He was released from Clark County Detention Center most recently in October, according to court records.

Hernandez has prior convictions in District Court, for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm in 2018 and conspiracy to commit battery in 2019, court records show. He served 30 days and 90 days, respectively, in the county jail for those convictions.

He also has two convictions in Justice Court for battery, both in 2018, records show.

He is being held on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.

