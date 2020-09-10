Man charged with driving SUV over teen girl in Henderson

Deyong Li, 44, is charged with battery with use a of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Henderson police have arrested a man accused of driving his SUV over a 14-year-old girl on a bicycle and causing severe burns last month.

Li trapped the girl under his 2016 Toyota Highlander on Aug. 18 while driving near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene and the 14-year-old while she was at University Medical Center’s burn center. Police determined Li rammed into a truck that had stopped to allow the girl to cross Green Valley in the crosswalk. After he hit the truck twice, he backed up and drove over the curb and over the girl before hitting a tree.

“(The victim) advised she immediately felt searing pain as her skin began to melt from the heat of Li’s vehicle exhaust,” police said. “(She) then advised Li exited and laid on the grass and oddly stared at her as she was still pinned. (The victim) advised that Li never attempted to render aid or apologize, nor did he look concerned.”

While examining the SUV, police learned Li was driving 13.7 mph when he hit the woman’s truck, but because he was in reverse when he ran the girl over, his speed was not recorded. Police determined he didn’t apply the brakes at any time, and the SUV only stopped when it hit the tree.

The girl suffered third-degree burns, and police said she would be “permanently disfigured,” despite multiple skin grafts.

Li was arrested Sept. 1 and is being held on $5,000 bail. If released, bail conditions would include house arrest, no contact with the girl and no driving, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in Henderson Justice Court on Sept. 16.

