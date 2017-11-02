Man charged with DUI in Halloween crash identified

Clark County jail records have identified the man arrested in connection with a crash that injured a pedestrian on Halloween night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Winterwood Boulevard, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards.

Edgar Mendoza-Fernandez, 39, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday in connection with the crash.

Las Vegas police said a suspected DUI driver first hit a parked vehicle before jumping the curb, striking a woman on the sidewalk and finally crashing into a house.

The driver tried to flee from the scene, police said, but residentsheld him down until police arrived.

Mendoza-Fernandez was arrested on one charge each of failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

1800 Winterwood Boulevard, las vegas, nv