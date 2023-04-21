62°F
Crime

Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 37-year-old man at a North Las Vegas residence in February.

On Feb. 23, North Las Vegas police responded to the 5800 block of Victory Point Street following a report of a shooting and found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Shortly after shots were fired, a witness said they entered the home’s garage and saw Hickman holding a handgun near the victims, who were both laying on the ground. Hickman allegedly stayed at the residence even after being told to leave, but eventually fled upon hearing the sound of approaching police sirens, according to the complaint.

Jaylen Neal, one of the victims identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, later died from his injuries at UMC.

Jermaine Hickman Jr. has been charged with open murder in the shooting, according to court records.

Hickman is due in court on April 25.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

