Man charged with murder in 2-month-old girl’s death

A 22-year-old man was charged with murder after an infant was brought to the hospital with brain bleeds last month, an arrest report indicates.

Police were called Aug. 29 to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where an infant was without a heartbeat after doctors said she was suffering from a traumatic shaking that led to several brain bleeds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for the child’s biological father, Luther Childers.

Investigators interviewed both parents and determined Childers was home with all three children while their mother was at work, according to the arrest report.

The infant’s mother told police the baby was sick Aug. 27 and remained lethargic the next two days when she saw the baby after work.

“(Childers) stated there were no accidents with any of the children and he did not cause these injuries,” police said in the arrest report.

A Department of Family Services report states that the infant, a 2-month-old girl, was pronounced dead Sept. 1.

The identity of the baby, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Child Protective Services investigated July 18 after two reports of possible abuse. One claim was found unsubstantiated while the other was found to be substantiated, according to the DFS report.

Childers was arrested Aug. 29 and has been charged with open murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm. He is being held without bail pending a hearing Oct. 19.

