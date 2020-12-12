Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran

Las Vegas police arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of a commercial plane Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.

(Justin MacFayden via Twitter)

Appeared to be an interesting day at McCarran today. pic.twitter.com/M7vv3Gh6oT #vegas — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 13, 2020

Officers were called to the airport about 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. A man was arrested after investigators believe he jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of a grounded commercial plane.

“Impairment or mental illness is suspected,” Nogle said.

My grandpa is on a flight out of Las Vegas and just sent me this picture of a man that climbed ON TO THE WING OF THE AIRPLANE 😳 pic.twitter.com/las9EcXDC6 — Justin MacFayden (@JrMacfayden) December 12, 2020

Further information was not immediately available.

