Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Las Vegas police arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of a commercial plane Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.
Appeared to be an interesting day at McCarran today. pic.twitter.com/M7vv3Gh6oT #vegas
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 13, 2020
Officers were called to the airport about 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. A man was arrested after investigators believe he jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of a grounded commercial plane.
“Impairment or mental illness is suspected,” Nogle said.
My grandpa is on a flight out of Las Vegas and just sent me this picture of a man that climbed ON TO THE WING OF THE AIRPLANE 😳 pic.twitter.com/las9EcXDC6
— Justin MacFayden (@JrMacfayden) December 12, 2020
Further information was not immediately available.
