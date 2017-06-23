Man critical after stabbing at Las Vegas apartment complex

Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave. (Google Street View)

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at an apartment complex near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to calls regarding a stabbing at 12:30 a.m. at the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave. The man was stabbed multiple times behind the complex. He was taken to University Medical Center.

Three males escaped on foot, police said. No arrests have been made.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

370 E. Harmon Ave., las vegas, nv