Crime

Man critical after stabbing at Las Vegas apartment complex

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 12:50 pm
 

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at an apartment complex near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to calls regarding a stabbing at 12:30 a.m. at the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave. The man was stabbed multiple times behind the complex. He was taken to University Medical Center.

Three males escaped on foot, police said. No arrests have been made.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

