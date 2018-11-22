Man critically injured in Las Vegas crash with suspected DUI driver

A man was critically injured Thanksgiving Day morning after a suspected DUI driver with a history of impaired driving crashedhead-on into his vehicle, Las Vegas police said.

A man was critically injured Thanksgiving Day morning after a suspected DUI driver with a history of impaired driving crashed head-on into his vehicle, Las Vegas police said.

The crash was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the far south Las Vegas Valley. Traffic investigators have determined that a 2006 Scion, driven by 37-year-old Aleki Savea, was heading east on Pyle Avenue at the same time 39-year-old Xiaohong Li was driving his 2007 Toyota Corolla west on Pyle. Police said Savea attempted to pass a vehicle just west of Placid Street, changing lanes “directly into the path of the Toyota Corolla.”

Li and Savea were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, where Li was hospitalized in critical condition while Savea suffered “serious” injuries.

Savea was booked early Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of DUI above the legal limit resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.

Online court records show Savea pleaded guilty in June 2015 to a misdemeanor DUI charge. He was ordered to complete “DUI school” as part of his sentencing conditions, the same court records show.

