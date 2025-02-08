64°F
Crime

Man dead after hit-and-run in North Las Vegas early Saturday

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police are looking for a beige Mercury Grand Marquis from between 1998 and 2002 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (North Las Vegas Police Department).
By Bryan Horwath
February 8, 2025 - 3:11 pm
 

Police in North Las Vegas asked for the public’s help Saturday afternoon as they search for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department, a man died early Saturday after he was struck by a car at Lake Mead Boulevard and McCarran Street, just south of Joe Kneip Park.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Police were looking for a beige Mercury Grand Marquis from between 1998 and 2002.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was attempting to cross Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The vehicle could have damage to parts of its front passenger side and was likely missing is passenger-side mirror and headlight.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the incident. The identity of the victim had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

