Man detained after wife dragged in domestic dispute over McCarran flight

A woman was dragged by a car at McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning in a domestic dispute stemming from a missed flight, police said.

A man was detained after a domestic dispute that resulted in his wife being briefly dragged by a vehicle at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, according to Las Vegas police. (File photo by Michael Quine Las Vegas Reviewjournal @Vegas88s)

A woman was dragged by a car at McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning in a domestic dispute stemming from a missed flight, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Damon Young said the woman suffered minor injuries in the 6:19 a.m. incident.

“A domestic dispute occurred this morning at the airport over a missed and or delayed flight,” Young said in a text. “The male half became angry and attempted to drive out of the area while having a dispute with his significant other.

“The female was dragged a short distance by the vehicle, causing road abrasions to her foot,” Young said.

A male suspect was taken into custody and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.