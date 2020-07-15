Man detained after woman dragged by car at McCarran airport
A woman was dragged by a car at McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning in a domestic dispute stemming from a missed flight, police said.
Las Vegas police Lt. Damon Young said the woman suffered minor injuries in the 6:19 a.m. incident.
“A domestic dispute occurred this morning at the airport over a missed and or delayed flight,” Young said in a text. “The male half became angry and attempted to drive out of the area while having a dispute with his significant other.”
“The female was dragged a short distance by the vehicle, causing road abrasions to her foot,” Young said.
A male suspect was taken into custody and the incident is under investigation, police said.
