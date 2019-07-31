Man dies after being injured at Clark County Detention Center

James Neske, 25, died at University Medical Center on July 15 after being injured on an unknown date at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A 25-year-old man died earlier this month after he was injured at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

James Neske died at University Medical Center on July 15 after he was injured at the jail, the coroner’s office said. It was unclear what day he was injured.

The coroner’s office did not have a residence listed for Neske.

Neske’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office on Tuesday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding his death were unclear Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man named James Neske was booked into the detention center on Aug. 22, 2018, according to court records and booking logs. His case was bound to District Court in January, and he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with substantial bodily harm and battery with intent to commit robbery.

A jury trial in that case scheduled for July 22 was vacated, and a status check is scheduled in District Court for Wednesday morning, according to online court records.

According to District Court documents, the suspect in that case was granted a release on his own recognizance “in order to spend time with his family.”

He “had some medical complications based on the representations of the Clark County Detention Center and stipulation of the parties,” according to the document, which did not elaborate on the medical complications.

The document was dated July 17, two days after the coroner’s office said Neske died in the hospital. A James Neske did not appear in jail records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Further information was not available Tuesday.

