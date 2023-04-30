Man dies after crashing into restaurant near The Lakes

A man was speeding early Sunday morning when he lost control of the car and hit a small strip mall in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The scene of a fatal car crash outside The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Workers clean the street from a fatal car crash near a strip mall at South Durango Drive and West Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The car crashed into a local business before landing in this entrance to the shopping plaza. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man died Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after crashing his car into a restaurant.

A 32-year-old man in a Dodge Charger was speeding when he lost control of the car and veered off the road. The car hit signs, landscaping and The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill near South Durango Drive and West Desert Inn Road before stopping on its passenger side, Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The passenger in the Charger and a pedestrian struck by debris from the collision had minor injuries.

The driver died from his injuries at University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, police said. His identity has not been released.

