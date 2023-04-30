89°F
Crime

Man dies after crashing into restaurant near The Lakes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2023 - 10:26 am
 
Updated April 30, 2023 - 7:23 pm
The scene of a fatal car crash outside The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a fatal car crash outside The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a fatal car crash outside The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Workers clean the street from a fatal car crash near a strip mall at South Durango Drive and West Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The car crashed into a local business before landing in this entrance to the shopping plaza. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a fatal car crash outside The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man died Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after crashing his car into a restaurant.

A 32-year-old man in a Dodge Charger was speeding when he lost control of the car and veered off the road. The car hit signs, landscaping and The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill near South Durango Drive and West Desert Inn Road before stopping on its passenger side, Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The passenger in the Charger and a pedestrian struck by debris from the collision had minor injuries.

The driver died from his injuries at University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, police said. His identity has not been released.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

