Man dies at hospital while in Las Vegas police custody

Officers took a man into custody for a “felony crime in progress” reported about 3 p.m. on the 7400 block of Silver Leaf Way, near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way,

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an in-custody death Wednesday.

Officers took a man into custody for a “felony crime in progress” reported about 3 p.m. on the 7400 block of Silver Leaf Way, near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said. Dispatch records indicate police were called about a burglary.

He was taken to an unspecified local hospital where he died, Goodwin said.

Metro’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the case, Goodwin said, adding that he couldn’t confirm whether police used force during the event.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity and determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

7400 block of Silver Leaf Way, Las Vegas, NV