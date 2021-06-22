103°F
Crime

Man dies in Las Vegas police custody shortly after arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 12:19 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man died in police custody shortly after his arrest in south Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a gas station in the 4800 block of West Russell Road around 6:22 p.m. and stopped a stolen vehicle, police said. The two man in the car were taken into custody without incident.

While police investigated, an officer saw one of the men “display signs of medical distress,” police said in a statement Tuesday. They said they put the man “into the recovery position” and requested medical attention.

The man was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

