Crime

Man dies on Las Vegas Strip after police choke, taze him

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2017 - 7:30 am
 

A man died Saturday after police tazed and choked him, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Early Sunday morning around 1 a.m., police attempted to stop a man on the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Venetian. Police did not disclose the reason for the stop.

The man fled police, initiating a foot chase, Metro said. When the man tried entering a person’s car, police tazed him.

Metro said the man would not comply with police, so an officer administered a chokehold. The man lost consciousness and died later at a local hospital.

Police declined requests for more information.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
