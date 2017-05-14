Man dies on Las Vegas Strip after police choke, taze him

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man died Saturday after police tazed and choked him, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Early Sunday morning around 1 a.m., police attempted to stop a man on the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Venetian. Police did not disclose the reason for the stop.

The man fled police, initiating a foot chase, Metro said. When the man tried entering a person’s car, police tazed him.

Metro said the man would not comply with police, so an officer administered a chokehold. The man lost consciousness and died later at a local hospital.

Police declined requests for more information.

