Man dies on Las Vegas Strip after police use Taser, neck restraint

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man described as behaving erratically lost consciousness and died early Sunday after Las Vegas police officers used a Taser and a neck restraint maneuver on him outside a Strip hotel, the department said.

The incident unfolded about 1 a.m. when the man approached two uniformed officers inside The Venetian, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd. South, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The officers described the man as “acting erratic” and paranoid. The man told the officers that “people were chasing him.” He ran off, and both officers followed, police said.

Outside the property, the man tried opening a tailgate on someone’s pickup before approaching the side door of the vehicle. Then officers used a Taser, which police said took “immediate effect.”

But Metro said the man still fought, so one of the officers punched the man several times before administering “a department approved control technique called the lateral vascular neck restraint.”

The man, who was unarmed, lost consciousness. Officers performed CPR, police said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died, police said. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at about 1:40 a.m.

Police said the control technique is not a choke hold. Information about the technique describes it as a maneuver that restricts blood to and from the brain, making it more difficult for suspects to resist arrest. When applied properly, the technique does not block a suspect’s airway.

Las Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese said Sunday The Venetian would not release a statement about the incident, reffering inquiries to Metro.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Venetian is operated by Las Vegas Sands.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.