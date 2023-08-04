Man drove drunk at 100 mph in 45 mph zone in northeast valley, police say

Daunte Dale was arrested earlier last month after police said he was driving drunk at 100 mph.

Daunte Dale (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested after police say he drove over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone while drunk.

Daunte Dale was arrested July 7 after police said they witnessed Dale driving north on Lamb Boulevard toward Interstate 15 going over twice the speed limit, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Dale was reportedly driving in the far right lane against the curb, where the car kicked up dust and debris.

Police said Dale had watery eyes when he was pulled over, and the officer could smell alcohol odor coming from the car and on Dale’s breath. Dale also had slurred speech and an unsteady gait, the report said.

Dale was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, having no proof of insurance and suspended registration. He is due in court on Dec. 6.

