Crime

Man enters guilty plea in connection with Las Vegas road rage attack

Las Vegas police are working to identify a man who they say was seen attacking a woman in a vir ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2025 - 6:01 am
 

A man arrested in connection with a road rage incident that was caught on video and went viral last year has pleaded guilty to attempted battery, according to court records.

In June, a video went viral on social media of a man attacking a woman on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway. The Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of the incident on social media, asking the public for help identifying the man involved.

In October, Jose Soriano was arrested in Virginia in connection with the road incident by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was extradited back to Las Vegas.

Soriano initially faced three counts of battery and one count each of coercion with force or threat of force and destroy property of another, $250-$5,000, and robbery, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

District Court records show Soriano entered a guilty plea agreement on Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 14.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

