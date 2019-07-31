Man faces $625K in theft charges at Las Vegas Strip casinos

Sang Lee has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Regional Justice Center.

Sang Lee (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is facing multiple theft and insufficient funds charges in relation to casino markers issued for more than $600,000 by three Las Vegas Strip casinos nearly three years ago.

Sang Lee, 46, was arrested Monday, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance.

According to an arrest warrant and criminal complaint provided by the Clark County district attorney’s office, Lee signed three checks to The Venetian for $100,000 each on Dec. 30, 2016, two checks totalling $25,000 to the Palazzo between Dec. 31, 2016, and Jan. 16, 2017, and Lee signed three checks to Wynn Las Vegas for $100,000 each on Jan. 17, 2017.

Casino markers are generally defined as short-term, no-interest credit lines extended by casinos, according to almaselaw.com. Gambling markers are interest-free, provided that the borrower repays them within the specified period of time. For Nevada casino debts, the timetable is usually around 30 days.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

