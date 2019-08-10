Man faces arson, attempted murder charges in North Las Vegas fire

Scott Duane Marcello was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson and use of an incendiary device.

Scott Duane Marcello (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

A man has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 4 house fire, the North Las Vegas Fire Department announced Saturday.

Scott Duane Marcello was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson and use of an incendiary device, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Marcello was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center.

A preliminary investigation indicated Marcello started the fire after “a verbal dispute with another occupant of the home,” the Fire Department said. Marcello lives at the house where the fire started.

Firefighters responded at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 4 to the 2100 block of Bennett Street for a reported house fire. Firefighters from the North Las Vegas an Las Vegas fire departments extinguished the blaze in less than 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and no neighboring structures were damaged, the department said. Two people were inside the home when the fire started.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.