Man faces attempted murder charges in road rage incident

Las Vegas police said they’ve arrested a man in connection with a road rage shooting that left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.

Jerris Jefferson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jerris Jefferson, 19, of Las Vegas, made an initial appearance Thursday in Las Vegas Justice Court on two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. The charges stem from an April 29 shooting at 6:37 p.m. in the area of Cimarron Road and West Patrick Lane.

An arrest report for Jefferson states a motorist told police they were driving on Oquendo Road near Durango Drive when his vehicle was cut off by a motorist driving a silver vehicle containing four people. The first motorist honked his horn and followed the second vehicle. Both motorists stopped their vehicles and a confrontation ensued. The driver of the first vehicle was armed, as was one of the passengers in the second vehicle.

The drivers then drove off, but moments later, the second vehicle pulled alongside the first and shots were fired from the second vehicle into the first. The driver of the first vehicle then returned fire “in self defense,” police said.

A woman in the second vehicle was shot in the arm. She was treated for the injury at University Medical Center.

Police said in the arrest report that witnesses told them it was Jefferson who opened fire on the first motorist, prompting his arrest.

