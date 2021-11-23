Man faces charges after bomb threat at Strip resort

A man was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip after he claimed he put a bomb in a casino, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Gregg Cohen (LVMPD)

A man was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip after he claimed he put a bomb in a casino, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Gregg Cohen, 52, attempted to dine and dash at Spago inside the Bellagio on Nov. 12, police said. When security found him in the casino and inquired how he planned to pay his $4,200 bill, the report said, he told them he planted a bomb inside the casino.

“Cohen stated ‘there is a bomb’,” Metropolitan Police Department officers wrote in the arrest report. “All security officers stated that Cohen repeated the word bomb multiple times.”

Cohen claimed he had $10,000 on him to pay the bill, but security told Metro officers that Cohen’s pockets were empty, according to the report.

He was arrested and charged with communicating a bomb threat and theft greater than $1,200. Court records show he is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.