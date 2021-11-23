49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Man faces charges after bomb threat at Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2021 - 5:03 am
 
Gregg Cohen (LVMPD)
Gregg Cohen (LVMPD)

A man was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip after he claimed he put a bomb in a casino, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Gregg Cohen, 52, attempted to dine and dash at Spago inside the Bellagio on Nov. 12, police said. When security found him in the casino and inquired how he planned to pay his $4,200 bill, the report said, he told them he planted a bomb inside the casino.

“Cohen stated ‘there is a bomb’,” Metropolitan Police Department officers wrote in the arrest report. “All security officers stated that Cohen repeated the word bomb multiple times.”

Cohen claimed he had $10,000 on him to pay the bill, but security told Metro officers that Cohen’s pockets were empty, according to the report.

He was arrested and charged with communicating a bomb threat and theft greater than $1,200. Court records show he is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
2
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
3
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
4
Sammy Hagar rocks, but the Raiders don’t, at Allegiant Stadium
Sammy Hagar rocks, but the Raiders don’t, at Allegiant Stadium
5
CARTOONS: While you were sleeping
CARTOONS: While you were sleeping
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST