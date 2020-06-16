Man faces charges for attack that left woman with brain injury

A Las Vegas man has been charged in a domestic violence attack that police say left a woman fighting for her life.

Rodney Wilkerson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Rodney Wilkerson, 53, is charged with attempted murder, battery domestic violence causing substantial bodily harm and coercion. The charges stem from a June 9 beating and strangulation of a Las Vegas woman which left her with a “life-threatening subdural hematoma” to her brain.

Police said they were called at 11 p.m. to a central Las Vegas apartment where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. She told police she and Wilkerson were once in a relationship and he became jealous of her friendship with another man. She accused him of beating her repeatedly and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness.

“(She remembers) being in a puddle of her blood when she regained consciousness,” an arrest report for Wilkerson states. “She screamed for him to call an ambulance because she was afraid she was going to die. Wilkerson replied ‘Die.’ ”

She was ultimately hospitalized at University Medical Center for the injury to her brain.

Wilkerson declined to speak to police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25.

