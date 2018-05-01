Man faces charges in deadly crash in northwest Las Vegas

A man was arrested after a Friday afternoon crash that killed a woman in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A blue Toyota Camry, seen at the site of a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 95 southbound (north of Ann Road) in Las Vegas on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A blue Toyota Camry, seen at the site of a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 95 southbound (north of Ann Road) in Las Vegas on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man was arrested after a Friday afternoon crash that killed a woman in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Las Vegas resident Eric Brzoza, 32, was arrested Friday but has since posted bail, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. He faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death, driving on a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt, Buratczuk said.

Brzoza is suspected of crashing into a 56-year-old’s Toyota Camry at a high speed on southbound U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road. The woman died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will release her name once her family has been notified.

Brzoza was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, Buratczuk said.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the Highway Patrol has said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.