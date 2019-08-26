Man faces felony count in fight over 20-cent Las Vegas casino voucher

A man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly “sucker punched” a 61-year-old man this month inside a downtown Las Vegas casino during an argument over a cashout voucher worth 20 cents, according to the suspect’s arrest report.

The Downtown Grand on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Calvin Carr, 39, was arrested Aug. 10 on one count of battery against an older person resulting in substantial bodily harm, court and jail records show. He was released from custody on his own recognizance just over a week later on the condition that he stay way from the victim — identified only as “Jimmy” in the report — downtown Las Vegas and the Strip. He also is prohibited from gambling, according to the records.

The fight between Carr, Jimmy and the victim’s brother happened just before 2 p.m. Aug. 10 on the casino floor of the Downtown Grand, 206 N. 3rd St.

Carr apparently had tried to take a 20-cent voucher from a machine that Jimmy’s wife had been playing after she got up to get change from the cashier’s cage, the report states. Jimmy and his twin brother were watching the machine when Carr walked up and tried to take the ticket out.

“Carr stated he wanted to take the ticket out of the machine which was worth approximately … 20 cents money because he wanted to put his $2 in for play,” detectives later wrote in his report.

That’s when Jimmy and his brother confronted Carr, an argument that led to a physical fight. Carr later claimed that one of the brothers threw the first punch, the report shows.

Casino security eventually pulled the men apart, according to the report, but once separated, Carr “sucker punched” Jimmy, who apparently was on the floor on his hands and knees.

Jimmy was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center for surgery to treat a brain bleed “that could possibly cause death,” according to the report. His condition was not known on Monday.

Carr is expected in Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 16 for a status hearing. He had not been formally charged in the case as of Monday, according to court records.

