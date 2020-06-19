Man faces multiple charges in beating of woman in northwest valley

A Las Vegas man is charged with attempted murder and other charges in what police said was the severe beating of a woman who also had her car stolen in the northwest valley.

Robert Singleton (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robert Charles Singleton, 28, was arrested June 5 after police said the woman’s neighbor called police to a West Alexander Road residence at 2:52 a.m.

“Her friend came to her apartment door and was beat by her ‘husband’ and was almost unconscious, bleeding, eyes swollen shut, and was having trouble breathing,” a Las Vegas police arrest report for Singleton states.

The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Singleton, stole her apartment keys on June 1. Then, on June 5 he returned and beat her and choked her for an extended period of time in what police described as “an approximate two-hour torturous attack.”

The woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of multiple severe injuries. Singleton was arrested June 10 in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

He faces charges of attempted murder, coercion, battery, domestic battery by strangulation, burglary, first-degree kidnapping, grand larceny of auto. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

