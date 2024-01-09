Man faces murder charge in connection with Logandale fire

An elderly woman died Monday in a fire at a double-wide trailer.

Crews respond to a fire Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Logandale. A woman died at the scene. (Moapa Valley Fire District)

A 31-year-old man faces open murder and arson charges, according to court records, in connection with a trailer home fire in Logandale that left an elderly woman dead.

Clifton Hall was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Monday. Court records show he faces counts of open murder, arson and abuse of an old or vulnerable person.

The address in the court record matches where the Moapa Valley Fire District responded on Monday and found a burning double-wide trailer at 985 Liston Ave.

They found an elderly woman inside who later died at the scene.

Fire Chief Stephen Neel said in a Monday morning statement that arson investigators and the Metropolitan Police Department were assisting in investigating “the circumstances surrounding the fire as suspicious.”

