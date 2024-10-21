Man faces murder charge, suspected of selling fatal dose of fentanyl

A heavily redacted report released by Metropolitan Police said a man is charged with murder after a fentanyl transaction just hours before his 52-year-old customer’s death.

‘You broke our family’: Woman sentenced for crash that killed teen boy and his stepfather

Dominic Ramirez, charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old man, appears at his arraignment at Henderson Justice Court in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A report released by the Metropolitan Police Department said that a man charged with murder in connection with a fentanyl sale made the transaction just hours before his 52-year-old customer’s death.

Jason Lupo was found dead on the floor of his bathroom on the morning of Dec. 1, 2023, according to police. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Lupo died from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to public information officer Stephanie Wheatley.

Dominic Ramirez, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lupo’s death, records show.

A person whose name was redacted in a police report called 911 and told police Lupo was “blue and not breathing.”

In a heavily redacted police interview contained in the report, one person told officers Lupo had been in good health.

The report contained information about counterfeit pills, saying, “there are many counterfeit tablets containing fentanyl that are almost identical to actual prescription medication.”

Because of redactions in the report, it is not clear whether the report suggests that the pills were counterfeit.

“This is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” said Matthew Christian, assistant general counsel for Metro, in an email.

Christian said that there is a person of interest in the investigation who has not yet been interviewed, and that revealing details could allow this person to conceal or destroy information or evade authorities.

“Dominic is who Jason would contact when Jason wanted to purchase narcotics,” the report said. “Jason purchased fentanyl from Dominic hours prior to his death.”

Defendants who give, sell, trade or otherwise make fentanyl available to someone who dies as a result of it “can and will be charged with murder,” Deputy District Attorney Dolapo Emmanuel said at a court hearing for Ramirez earlier this month.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.