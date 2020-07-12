Man fatally shoots self after pursuit by Las Vegas police

A man fatally shot himself after a vehicle pursuit involving Las Vegas police that lasted more than an hour Saturday afternoon.

Officers attempted to pull over a man who was wanted on multiple felonies around 2:45 p.m. near Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The man “took off at a high rate of speed,” and police followed the car for nearly 20 miles, Nogle said.

The pursuit ended at Las Vegas Boulevard at Windmill Lane just after 4 p.m. when police attempted to stop the car and the man shot himself, police said.

Officers attempted to render aid, and the man was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital, Nogle said.

Police have closed down Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane to investigate.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

