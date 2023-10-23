Man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near Utah Avenue and Third Street.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near Third Street and Utah Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed southbound from Fourth Street to Wyoming Avenue. Utah was closed at Third, Kelvington said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

