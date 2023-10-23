84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2023 - 6:10 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near Third Street and Utah Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed southbound from Fourth Street to Wyoming Avenue. Utah was closed at Third, Kelvington said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
2
Man accused of posing as store manager, getting worker to deposit cash in crypto machines
Man accused of posing as store manager, getting worker to deposit cash in crypto machines
3
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Bears
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Bears
4
‘Flu season’ forces Barry Manilow to cancel at Westgate
‘Flu season’ forces Barry Manilow to cancel at Westgate
5
CARTOON: America has a new lethal weapon
CARTOON: America has a new lethal weapon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah
IDF raids Samaria home of Hamas second-in-command
IDF raids Samaria home of Hamas second-in-command
Graney: Inexcusable loss was as bad as any under Josh McDaniels
Graney: Inexcusable loss was as bad as any under Josh McDaniels
Raiders report: Rookie Tyree Wilson gets 1st sack in loss
Raiders report: Rookie Tyree Wilson gets 1st sack in loss
Piff fires up No. 1,500; Mr. Las Vegas sings to Mr. Piffles
Piff fires up No. 1,500; Mr. Las Vegas sings to Mr. Piffles
Las Vegas Strip quickly becoming ‘Boulevard of Champions’
Las Vegas Strip quickly becoming ‘Boulevard of Champions’