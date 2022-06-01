Man fatally shot was about to strike woman, witnesses tell police

Officers interviewed a woman at the scene who said Christopher David was standing in the courtyard fighting with her when he was shot.

Danyele Daniels (Metropolitan Police Department)

Witnesses told police that a man who was shot and killed in a Las Vegas apartment courtyard was attempting to beat a woman, according to a report released Wednesday.

Christopher David, 46, was fatally shot April 24 around 11:20 a.m. at 955 E. Twain Ave., police previously reported. Danyele Daniels, 39, was arrested on a warrant nearly a month later at an apartment a half-mile away.

Officers interviewed a woman at the scene whose mother was dating David. The woman told police that David was standing in the courtyard fighting with her when he was shot, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“David moved toward (the woman) and raised his hands as if he was going to punch her,” she said. “David threw a punch at (the woman), which did not connect, and that was when she heard a gunshot and felt something strike her left foot.”

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the foot, from which she was expected to recover. David was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found 10 bullets in the courtyard, and a witness who said he was in the area to buy marijuana also gave a statement to police.

The witness, whose name was redacted, told police he saw a man in the courtyard about to strike a woman before Daniels stepped out of an apartment and shot at the man in the courtyard, according to the arrest report.

Investigators stated that the apartment Daniels was in at the time of the shooting had no water or power and was likely occupied by squatters. A warrant was issued for Daniels, and he was arrested May 23 and booked on a murder and attempted murder charge.

Daniels had a record in Las Vegas Justice Court dating back to 2009 when he was arrested for violating a temporary protective order. He was cited for doing business without a license six times from 2010 to 2014, and court records show multiple felony drug charges were dismissed in 2016 and 2017.

He is being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court again Friday.

