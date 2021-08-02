Man fatally stabbed at west Las Vegas hookah lounge

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a west Las Vegas hookah lounge on West Sahara Avenue early Monday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a northwest Las Vegas hookah lounge late Sunday.

Homicide detectives congregated outside the Sultan’s Palace, 8125 W. Sahara Road, early Monday to investigate the crime scene. Nearly half a dozen people were observed congregating and talking to police in front of the business located in the West Sahara Promenade shopping complex at Cimarron Road. Another individual was receiving treatment in the back of an ambulance.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said at 11:48 p.m., officers received a report of a man stabbed in the parking lot of the lounge.

“The person reporting stated the male had already been transported by a friend of his,” Johansson said. “Shortly thereafter University Medical Center had a vehicle pull up where a male flagged down police officers and stated his friend was stabbed.”

The man died at the hospital.

“There was some type of altercation that occurred at the business,” Johansson said. “During that altercation was when the male victim, who is approximately 36 years of age, was stabbed.”

Police were working to identify the man’s assailant. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Las Vegas police homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

