Man fatally struck by truck at Las Vegas bus stop identified

The scene of a fatal crash on E. Washington Avenue, west of Pecos Road, in Las Vegas on July 29. (LVMPD Traffic Bureau/Twitter)

Adriad Velasquez, 43, died after the truck driven by a suspected drunken driver hit him, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Velasquez was sitting on a bench on the north sidewalk of East Washington Avenue, west of Pecos Road, while a 2002 Toyota Tundra was heading south on Pecos, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

The pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Washington, entering the left-side travel lane before veering into the right lane and onto the sidewalk.

The front of the Toyota hit a light pole before striking Velasquez, according to the release.

Velasquez died at University Medical Center, according to the release.

The Toyota driver, identified through police records as 46-year-old Rigoberto Flores-Tovar, was arrested on a charge of DUI resulting in death. He suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Flores-Tovar remained at a county jail facility Friday night, held on $320,000 bail.

