Crime

Man fatally struck in Henderson hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2023 - 7:22 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Henderson Tuesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., a white Dodge sedan heading east on Wellness Place near Stufflebeam Avenue hit a 71-year-old man as he was walking in the crosswalk of a private property, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The driver stopped at first, but fled before police arrived. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Police did not know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Later Tuesday, a girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

