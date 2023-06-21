Man fatally struck in Henderson hit-and-run

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. as the man walked in a crosswalk near Wellness Place and Stufflebeam Avenue.

Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Henderson Tuesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., a white Dodge sedan heading east on Wellness Place near Stufflebeam Avenue hit a 71-year-old man as he was walking in the crosswalk of a private property, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The driver stopped at first, but fled before police arrived. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Police did not know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Later Tuesday, a girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas.

