Crime

Man fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2023 - 11:10 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Lake Mead Boulevard around 9:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said witnesses saw a man jaywalking across Nellis when he was struck by a four-door sedan that continued driving.

The man died at the scene.

Kelvington said Nellis was closed in both directions from Lake Mead to Kell Lane. No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

