Man fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Lake Mead Boulevard around 9:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said witnesses saw a man jaywalking across Nellis when he was struck by a four-door sedan that continued driving.

The man died at the scene.

Kelvington said Nellis was closed in both directions from Lake Mead to Kell Lane. No further information was available.

