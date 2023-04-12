Man fatally struck twice in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Lake Mead Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally struck by two vehicles in a northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old man was walking outside a crosswalk around 9:30 p.m. near North Nellis and East Lake boulevards when he was struck by a white four-door sedan and a gray car, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Neither car stopped at the scene, police said, and the man was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash may call Metro at 702-828-3595.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.