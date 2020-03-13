Man fleeing Las Vegas police crashes vehicle, snarls traffic

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the accident at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

A man who police say fled from officers in central Las Vegas crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Decatur and Vegas boulevards on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who fled from police crashed his vehicle at a central Las Vegas intersection Friday morning, prompting some modest traffic delays.

Las Vegas police Lt. Larry Hadfield said at 7:46 a.m. a person called police to say a man pointed a gun at them in the area of Madison Avenue and E Street. When police arrived, a man in a sedan-style vehicle fled the scene. Police started to pursue the vehicle and the man crashed at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

Hadfield said the suspect was taken into custody. He suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police recovered a firearm from the vehicle.