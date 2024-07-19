102°F
Man forces woman into truck, police say, then causes crash in Las Vegas

Police: Man shot in Tuesday fight at convenience store arrested on suspicion of murder
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 6:21 pm
 

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman by forcing her into a truck before crashing into another car and the wall of an apartment complex.

The police are investigating a kidnapping incident that began Thursday afternoon in the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard when a man with a gun forced a woman into a truck, according to police.

Officers located and pursued the truck, which collided with another vehicle and then crashed into an apartment complex near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road, according to police.

The man was arrested, and police said the woman was safe. The two people in the other car were transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The identities of those involved were not released.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

