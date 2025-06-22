87°F
Crime

Man found dead in “desert area,” police say

A Metropolitan Police Department car in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department car in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2025 - 2:06 pm
 

A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the desert south of the valley Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a 7:21 a.m. call about a dead man found in what the department referred to as a “desert area” in the 17000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, which is just south of the valley off of Interstate 15.

He had been suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a Sunday statement.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.

