Man found dead in “desert area,” police say

A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the desert south of the valley Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas woman killed by pickup truck that drove through red light, police say

A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the desert south of the valley Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a 7:21 a.m. call about a dead man found in what the department referred to as a “desert area” in the 17000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, which is just south of the valley off of Interstate 15.

He had been suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a Sunday statement.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.