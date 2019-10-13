Man found dead in parked car in east Las Vegas Valley

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon to a report of a suspicious male in a car parked at an apartment complex at 3050 South Nellis Blvd., said Lt. Brian Boxler.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his car Sunday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to a report of a suspicious male in a car parked at an apartment complex at 3050 S. Nellis Blvd., said Lt. Brian Boxler of the Metropolitan Police Department.

When they arrived, they found the man. Police are investigating, Boxler said.

