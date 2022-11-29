51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Crime

Man gets almost four years for attempting to steal church pension funds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 6:14 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to almost four years in prison for conspiring to steal money from church pension funds.

Oluremi Akinleye, 42, had pleaded guilty in June 2022 to his role in trying to funnel money from accounts held by members of the Pension Fund of the Christian Church and Lutheran Church Extension Fund by impersonating those people, federal prosecutors said.

Akinleye was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 45 months, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson and Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas division.

The fraud attempt played out between November 2017 to July 2018, authorities said.

“As part of the scheme, Akinleye and his co-conspirators obtained the names and personal identifying information of account holders, and then used that information to make withdrawals and transfers from the victim accounts to accounts the conspirators controlled,” the announcement said. “As a result of the scheme, Akinleye and his co-conspirators attempted to fraudulently obtain over $400,000 from the two funds.”

Akinleye pleaded guilty in June 2022 to federal counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, possession of 15 or more counterfeit and unauthorized access devices, and aggravated identity theft.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Holiday weekend sees a 16-mile traffic backup on I-15
Holiday weekend sees a 16-mile traffic backup on I-15
2
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 3 seasons
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 3 seasons
3
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
4
400-foot cowboy boots and 2 San Franciscos: The Strip that could’ve been
400-foot cowboy boots and 2 San Franciscos: The Strip that could’ve been
5
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
5 years prison, $2.5M restitution for Las Vegas COVID fraud
The Associated Press

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution for bilking the government out of millions of dollars.