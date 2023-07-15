100°F
Crime

Man hit 105 mph after recently completing traffic school, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2023 - 10:10 pm
Ryan Bells (Metropolitan Police Department)
A Las Vegas man drove 105 mph on the 215 Beltway after recently completing traffic school for a prior speeding citation, police said.

On June 27 at around 6 p.m., 29-year-old Ryan Bells was pulled over by officers who followed his 2015 Dodge Challenger as it made unsafe lane changes and drove 105 mph on the 215 Beltway near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Bells drove onto northbound U.S. Highway 95, approaching the Durango Drive exit, at 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that in April, Bells pleaded guilty to driving one to 10 mph over the posted speed limit. He showed proof in court that he had completed traffic school on June 12 — two weeks before his June 27 arrest.

Bells was cited for more than 10 traffic violations going back to 2011, Las Vegas Municipal Court records show. They included parking in a prohibited area, driving without a seat belt and driving on a suspended license.

He had a point added to his license in 2014 for speeding and four points added in 2017 for failing to obey an order or direction from a public officer.

Bells was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with his June 27 arrest. The Clark County district attorney’s office declined to charge him with disregard for public safety.

He posted bail and is due in court on Aug. 1.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

