Man hit by car, ‘blunt object’ during neighborhood altercation, Las Vegas police say
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was struck by a vehicle and a “blunt object” during an altercation in a neighborhood in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The altercation between several people occurred at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Adirondack Avenue, police said.
During the altercation, a man who was carrying gas cans was struck by a car and a “blunt object,” police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation, and further details were not provided.