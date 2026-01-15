Man hit by car, ‘blunt object’ during neighborhood altercation, Las Vegas police say

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was struck by a vehicle and a “blunt object” during an altercation in a Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was struck by a vehicle and a “blunt object” during an altercation in a neighborhood in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The altercation between several people occurred at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Adirondack Avenue, police said.

During the altercation, a man who was carrying gas cans was struck by a car and a “blunt object,” police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation, and further details were not provided.