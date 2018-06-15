Man holed up in armored truck on Hoover Dam bypass bridge arrested

A man driving a “homemade armored vehicle” and reportedly armed with a rifle stopped traffic for about 90 minutes Friday on a bridge near Hoover Dam before he was taken into custody.

A man in a vehicle reportedly with a gun is on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam south of Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Twitter/Will Sturgeon @will3ten)

A man in a vehicle reportedly with a gun is on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam south of Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. Southbound U.S. Highway 93 has been closed. (Twitter/Will Sturgeon @will3ten)

Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 93 south of Las Vegas, headed toward Hoover Dam, was backed up after police closed the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge during an incident with a man with a gun, Friday, June15, 2018. The highway was reopened about 1:30 p.m. (Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge and Hoover Dam are seen on on Wednesday, June 27, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the incident began unfolding at 11:54 a.m. when law enforcement agencies began receiving calls saying a man with what appeared to be “a machine gun or long rifle” and a sign had stopped on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, just downriver from the dam.

The highway patrol, Las Vegas and Boulder City police, National Park Service rangers from the Lake Mead Recreational Area and Arizona Department of Public Safety all responded, quickly shutting down U.S. Highway 93 and evacuating other motorists from the bridge. Tourists on the dam walkway were instructed to shelter in place, Buratczuk said.

The man eventually began driving south into Arizona and soon encountered a roadblock of tractor-trailers set up by Arizona authorities. He made a U-turn and began driving north but ran over spike strips that officers had placed on the road as he passed, which flattened the truck’s tires, Buratczuk said.

He then drove the vehicle off the road and into a dry wash, Buratczuk said. He made it about 3 miles away from the highway before he was “contained, surrounded and surrendered peacefully.”

Buratczuk said he had no information on the driver, but said no shots were fired during the encounter. He didn’t know if a weapon had been recovered from the vehicle.

He said he didn’t know what was on the sign that the man had, but other accounts said it urged President Donald Trump to “release the reports.”

U.S. 93 at the Hoover Dam bypass bridge was reopened about 1:30 p.m. after being closed in both directions for at least about 1 1/2 hours, and a long traffic jam created by the incident soon dissipated.

