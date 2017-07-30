Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on I-15 in Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

About 4:20 a.m., a broken down Chevy pickup truck was stopped in the right travel lane on I-15 southbound at Flamingo. Witnesses say as the driver of the disabled vehicle was leaning out his window, possibly to pop the hood of his truck, a Toyota rear ended him, ejecting him from his car. Traffic behind the crash slowed to a stop, but the driver of a black Chevy Suburban proceeded around traffic, running over the man as he was on the road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The Chevy Suburban continued southbound on I-15, and the driver is still unknown.

#trafficalert Troopers investigating critical injury crash I15 SB/Spring Mtn. 2 SB lanes open, expect delays for another 2 hours. #buckleup pic.twitter.com/br71SjNNnu — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 30, 2017

The driver of the Toyota who initially hit the pickup truck remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Buratczuk said.

The man who was run over by the car was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. NHP’s fatal team is investigating the crash.

NHP is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have information on the driver of the black Chevy Suburban to contact Trooper Walters immediately at 702-432-5113. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 and www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

