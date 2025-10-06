Man identified as prolific Las Vegas burglar sentenced to prison

Police say the serial burglar covered his face, mostly targeted Asian restaurants and stole more than $222,000 from businesses in the Spring Mountain Road corridor.

Last year, a mysterious man burglarized dozens of businesses in the Spring Mountain Road corridor.

He covered his face, mostly targeted Asian restaurants and stole more than $222,000, according to authorities. The FBI put up a reward for information that would lead to his arrest and conviction.

Police eventually identified Cedric Hasan, 35, as their suspect. District Judge Jessica Peterson ordered an eight- to 20-year prison sentence for him Monday after he pleaded guilty in May to counts of theft, burglary of a business and malicious destruction of property.

Hasan apologized to the victims and said he accepted full responsibility. He said he suffered from a gambling addiction and wanted to change his life. He asked the judge for probation.

“Defendant is a thief who also gambles, not a gambler who steals to feed his habit,” wrote Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav in a sentencing memorandum.

Baharav argued that Hasan should receive a 14- to 35-year sentence. He previously committed crimes while on probation, she said, and caused more than $323,000 in losses and damage to 33 victimized businesses.

According to her memorandum, Hasan has a history of burglary cases.

“We have tried rehabilitation,” she said. “Now we need to prohibit his ability to commit more crimes against our community.”

Defense attorney Dewayne Nobles acknowledged that his client has a history of similar felony cases. After Peterson made comments about the case, he requested a four- to 10-year sentence.

“I think it sends the proper message,” he said.

Prosecutors have said Hasan previously had an $87-an-hour welding job.

“It’s not lost on this court that he essentially utilized his employer to victimize two of the victims in his case,” she said. “That’s problematic. I wouldn’t hire him back.”

Besides the prison sentence, Peterson also ordered nearly $29,500 in restitution, the amount for which there was documentation.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.