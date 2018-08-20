Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run crash in the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway, near Twain Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Someone called police after they found the man laying in the street on the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway, near Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Police believe the man was hit by a car. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition at midnight, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3500 block of Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas